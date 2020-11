WH2020 – With the counts continuing in several key states Biden is not yet claiming victory

Based on what we have at the moment it looks more likely that Biden will be the next president than Trump.

The balance of remaining votes in most of the key states are probably more likely to go to the challenger than the incumbent and the UK betting markets continue to rate Biden as the strong odds on favourite. He’s currently an 83% chance.

Whether this will be resolved by the weekend we don’t know.

Mike Smithson