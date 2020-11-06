As the counts continue it’s looking pretty certain that Biden will be heading for the White House

It is morning now on the east coast of the US and the counting continues.

In Georgia Biden is now ahead while in Pennsylvania the gap has sharply narrowed. This is in contrast to Arizona where Biden’s lead has been narrowing.

Essentially Pennsylvania will be the key and it is important to note that the narrative would have been entirely different in the state if early votes had been counted first. Instead the Republican controlled state body forbid any effort the count early voters ahead of time.

Meanwhile some of the networks are now seeking to not report Trump’s lies about election fraud.

In the betting Trump is still rated by punters as having a 6% chance.

Mike Smithson