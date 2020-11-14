Team Trump tries to fight the result using the the old “piles of paper” wheeze

As WH2020 sore loser Trump desperately seeks to carry on as President after the official inauguration on January 20th CNN has produced the above sequence on how Trump and his team use the “piles of paper” ruse to get out of tricky PR situations.

Currently the President’s team is trying to defuse the argument that their claims of voter fraud are baseless by appearing in TV interview carrying a heap of of documents and files that they say support their claims about the election. These, they argue make the case and, of course, there is no real way of examining the documents live on TV.

As the CNN report explain very well this is a trick that Trump and his acolytes have pulled before and the list of previous examples is convincing.

So far the Trump legal actions to prove that the outcome was a fraud have found little favour in the courts and we are getting closer and closer to the deadlines for the results to be certified.

My view remains that Trump won’t concede.

Mike Smithson