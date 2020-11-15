Donald Trump concedes, after a fashion Donald Trump concedes, after a fashion 15/11/2020 TSE Comments 0 Comment He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020 Trump finally also admits the allegations of a rigged election are a hoax! https://t.co/2a7g1HF7PQ— TSE (@TSEofPB) November 15, 2020 Trump's concession should settle a few betting markets *waves at Betfair* and also the ones that require Trump to concede via Twitter or a public appearance.— TSE (@TSEofPB) November 15, 2020 Update – Trump’s realised his faux pas, what was it David Cameron said about Twitter? He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020 TSE