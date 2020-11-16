Betfair’s “Next President” market remains open and so far a staggering £696m of bets have been matched

Chart Betdata.io

While other bookies and the Smarkets betting exchange might have closed their main WH2020 markets that on Betfair remains open and continues to attract big money.

Punters seem to be split into two camps – those thinking that it is almost a certainty that Biden will be next President and even odds of 94% make it a value bet and those who think that somehow Trump still has a chance.

The amounts being wagered at the moment are amazing and I think it is crazy that people are still ready to bet on Trump however much he is prepared to lie about the integrity of the election.

What I find striking is that it is senior Republicans in the remaining states who are standing by their Biden outcome.

Trump really has nothing to lose because once he leaves the White House a series of legal cases, some criminal, are likely to be brought against him.

Mike Smithson