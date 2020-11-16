If news of this vaccine had come a fortnight earlier Trump might just have held on If news of this vaccine had come a fortnight earlier Trump might just have held on 16/11/2020 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment Breaking NewsModerna Covid19 Vaccine Candidate 94.5% EffectiveMore Efficacious Than Pfizer Vaccine CandidateOperation Warp Speed Another Major Success Market Indicating Huge Upside Move— Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) November 16, 2020 And the Trump family revels in the news BREAKING: The 2nd effective Covid-19 vaccine in a week!This historic breakthrough has been delivered at unprecedented Warp Speed by Moderna, President @realDonaldTrump, @NIH and #OperationWarpSpeed.Promise Kept! ?? https://t.co/GfrijEc7Hv— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 16, 2020