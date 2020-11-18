Labour’s challenge with antisemitism – Corbyn gets his membership back and the problem remains Labour’s challenge with antisemitism – Corbyn gets his membership back and the problem remains 18/11/2020 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment Labour's NEC decide to stuff Starmer and lose the next election https://t.co/jm4Ynh4PWl— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 17, 2020 I am pleased to have been reinstated in the Labour Party and would like to thank party members, trade unionists and all who have offered solidarity.Our movement must now come together to oppose and defeat this deeply damaging Conservative government.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 17, 2020 I know that this has been another painful day for the Jewish community and those Labour members who have fought so hard to tackle antisemitism. I know the hurt that has been caused and the trauma people have felt.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 17, 2020 I know we have a long way to go, but I am absolutely resolute in my determination to make the Labour Party a safe place for Jewish people.I stand by the commitments I made last month to accept the findings and the recommendations of the EHRC’s report in full.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 17, 2020