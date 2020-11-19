As the COVID crisis continues there’s a decline in public confidence in the NHS’s ability to cope

Throughout the COVID crisis Ipsos MORI has been carrying out regular surveys when the same questions are asked in the same manner so we can look at the trends. The latest polling shows:

Confidence in the NHS continues to fall, 72% of those aged 18-75 are confident in the abilities of the NHS to deal with those who are ill as a result of Coronavirus, down from 76% in September and 81% in June

Older Britons are more confident than their youngers, almost 8 in 10 (78%) of those aged 55-75 have faith in the NHS, falling to 66% of 18-34s.

Those who voted for the Conservative Party in the last General Election are more confident than those who voted Labour (81% vs. 67%).

However, one in four (24%) now say they are not confident in the ability of the NHS to handle Coronavirus – the highest level since March.

Meanwhile, the % that are ‘very confident’ has fallen to 21% from a peak of 37% in May.

I think this really reflects the concern about the second wave and how long this has been going on.

Mike Smithson