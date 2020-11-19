Should Betfair continue to allow punters to bet on Trump or should the market be settled now?

The Betfair 2020 next president market at 1500 Nov 19

There is a big debate going on amongst punters about the way Betfair is managing its next president market. While almost all other firms have closed their betting down and paid out on Biden Betfair continues to operate and has been taking huge amounts directly as a result of some punters being prepared even at this stage to bet on Trump. As this is an exchange other punters have been all too ready to take what appears to be free money albeit at very tight odds.

If there was not a largish group of people ready to have a punt on the incumbent president getting a second term then there is little doubt that Betfair would have followed all the other bookmakers.

Question now is what sort of event needs to take place that would give Betfair a pretext to end the betting and settle the market

I have a suggestion. Tomorrow we should get news of the recount that has been going on in Georgia. Assuming that all the reports we are getting about Biden winning the state then that could be triggrr for Betfair to act.

Mike Smithson

