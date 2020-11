Following the start of the non-concession transition some interesting Trump bets

These are from the Smarkets betting exchange which I am now using a bit more.

I do like the “will Trump attend Biden’s inauguration?” bet. The suggestion on social media at the moment is that he’ll stage a rival rally at the same time.

Now onto the corrupt pardons phase of the presidential transition — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 23, 2020

Mike Smithson