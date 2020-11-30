The latest polling on measures to control the virus and what Contrarian Hartley-Brewer is saying The latest polling on measures to control the virus and what Contrarian Hartley-Brewer is saying 30/11/2020 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment YouGov finds strong support for a third lockdown if that is what it is going to take pic.twitter.com/u0Ewo0YBkB— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 30, 2020 How big a faction does this represent? To every single MP who is planning to vote for the Govt's new tier restrictions tomorrow:We will NOT forgive & we will NOT forget.In 2024, we will still remember every lost job, every closed business, every suicide & every missed cancer treatment that YOU vote for. pic.twitter.com/BtRT2uiQfq— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) November 30, 2020 Mike Smithson