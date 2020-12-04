Liz Truss now edges above Sunak in latest CONHome members’ survey

The girl from the Leeds comprehensive on +75.4% while Etonian Boris just +2.9%

I do like the way month by month CON home carries its survey of the views of party members on Cabinet ministers and the latest has a new leader – Liz Truss Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade and former President of the Oxford University Liberal Democrats.

Given that it is the party membership that ultimately elects the leader and, if in government, the PM these are numbers that are always worth looking at.

Most of the bookies that have next PM markets have Truss as a 100/1 shot. Might be worth a punt.

Mike Smithson