A Trump branded TV channel being by the end of next month?

The 7/2 that UniBet offer on Trump announcing a Trump branded TV channel by the end of next month is intriguing and worth a punt.https://t.co/zIolJuZZUT. pic.twitter.com/0Z7UEQcS5K — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 6, 2020

I expect on the day of Biden’s inauguration Trump will do something spectacular, whilst I wouldn’t rule out Trump nuking Iran just before power transfers to Biden, I do expect something political. One of these things might be Trump announcing his intention to run for the GOP nomination in 2024 but if he might (also) announce plans for a Trump television channel.

You can imagine Trump ranting about the fake news, lamestream media that hasn’t investigated Biden’s cheating, so that’s why he has to launch this channel, to protect the country , give a voice to the cheated electorate, and stop the 2024 election being stolen from the GOP once more.

The fact that Fox News doesn’t sate Trump anymore tells how much the Overton window has shifted in GOP politics. It was reported a few weeks ago that ‘President Trump has told friends he wants to start a digital media company to clobber Fox News and undermine the conservative-friendly network’ so this bet offered from UniBet does look attractive.

As we can see in the tweet below, Trump’s supporters have now also realised that Fox News is full of traitorous liberals. In the view of Trumpers Fox News is now the greatest nest of backstabbing vipers since the last time Michael Gove and Dominic Cummings were together in the same room.

Fox News journalists are getting the most abuse from the crowd lining up for Trump’s rally in Valdosta, Georgia. Cries of “we trusted you” and “traitors”. pic.twitter.com/Av1uHvrXdQ — Sarah Gough (@sarahgoughy) December 5, 2020

I know I normally advise to avoid markets where the bookie doesn’t offer both sides of the bet but I’m going to make an exception here. One of the reasons is that setting up a TV channel gives Trump a new opportunity to grift, as we’ve on many occasions, most recently, his fundraising emails, Trump loves an opportunity to grift.

Trump is David Lloyd George without the pragmatism, intelligence, and determination.

TSE