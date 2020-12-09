Two warnings for Johnson in today’s YouGov poll

The gender divides that should concern the Tories

There’s a new YouGov poll out with its regular trackers two of which should seriously concern Johnson as the EU discussions reach a critical stage.

Brexit Wrong continues to have a double digit lead in the firm’s regular question that has been asked at least twice a month since the 2016 referendum. To the question “In hindsight, do you think Britain was right or wrong to vote to leave the European Union?” just 39% say “right” with 49% saying wrong. The detail finds “wrong” has a 3% lead with men but a whopping 18% lead with women.

There’s a similar big gender divide to the question “Which of the following do you think would make the best Prime Minister?“. The men in the sample are evenly divided while the women give Starmer a 12% lead. Given that past experience is that it very rare for the incumbent to trail the opposition leader on this these are not good numbers for the man who led his party to a big victory in the general election almost exactly a year ago.

Johnson has a huge amount at stake in these discussions on the deal.

Mike Smithson