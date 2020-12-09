WH2020 passes another milestone making Trump’s effort to discredit the results even more challenging – Safe Harbour Day





Tuesday was “Safe Harbour Day”

Tuesday saw another important key date for Donald Trump as he desperately tries to deny the results of the presidential election and somehow cling onto power. For it was what is known as “Safe Harbour Day” which last became an issue at WH2000 when Bush squeezed victory over Gore following the very tight race in Florida.

NBC News explains it in this way:

The Electoral Count Act was passed in 1887, after four states sent in votes from two different sets of electors from the 1876 presidential race between Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel Tilden. Congress had established no mechanism to resolve fights over competing slates of electors, and it adopted the act in hope of heading off future disputes. Under the law, Congress must count the electoral votes from states that chose their electors and resolve any legal disputes over the choices by the act’s deadline, which is six days before the electors meet to vote. Of course, if a state fails to meet the safe harbour deadline but chooses its electors by Dec. 14, Congress can still count the votes.

Given the state of the 2020 race yesterday at least 49 of the 50 states had actually certified their election results and those are much more locked ahead of the Electoral College which meets on December 14th. On the basis of what is certified already Biden is the very clear winner and Trump will be out of a job from the 20th of January.

This was the conclusion of the AP News Agency:

Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country’s next president.

Will that be enough for Betfair to close their market and pay out?

Mike Smithson