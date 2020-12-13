The Trump denial saga: 8 Republicans elected to the House last month backed move which would have cost them their seats

The failure of Trump to win re-election last month and his absolute determination not to acknowledge the fact is creating some amazing oddities for the Republican party.

The latest legal appeal that went to the Supreme Court was actually backed by more than 100 members of the House of Representatives and 8 of them were from the four states where Trump is trying to annul the results.

The reason they felt pressured to do this and why there has been little acknowledgement of Biden’s victory by anybody in the party is the fear of Donald Trump and the power that he might hold even after his departure from the White House on January 20th.

House Representatives have to stand for re-election every two years and, no doubt, there is a great concern that if they they don’t back Trump’s ludicrous bid to to try to show that he wasn’t a loser then his supporters in primary elections for 2022 might not be willing to back them again.

For such is the hold that Trump is thought to have over his party it takes a brave Republican to stand up and be counted against Trump’s highly destructive effort to deny the democratic outcome.

The real heroes of this election have been the elected Republican State Governors and Secretaries of state who have refused to be bullied. My view is that Trump will have far less influence when he’s gone. Even now he is a much diminished figure and being a poor loser will be his legacy.

Betfair meanwhile has still not settled its £1.7 billion election market.

Mike Smithson