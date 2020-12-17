In choosing Buttigieg for his cabinet Biden could be preparing the ground for a possible successor

With the inauguration on January 20th getting closer Joe Biden’s going through the process almost everyday of announcing new members of his team. Of all of them so far the most well-known name came yesterday with the choice of Pete Buttigieg to be the transportation secretary.

This should give the 39 year old former Mayor of South Bend Indiana a continuing media presence something he did very successfully on behalf of the President elect during the election campaign. Time and time again in the run up to November 3rd he was the pro-Biden choice to go on Fox News setting out the Democratic contender’s position and generally supporting the campaign.

Could he also carry out that role once the new government comes into being? My guess is that Buttigieg will thus ensuring that he’ll maintain a high profile.

Giving Biden’s age, 78, it is hard to see him going for a second term and we’re going to get speculation almost from the start over who will be the nominee for the party in 2024.

Sure the vice-president, Kamal Harris, is probably the 2024 favourite but my money is on Buttigieg being the one to beat.

Mike Smithson