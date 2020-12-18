Liz Truss moves from a 100/1 shot for next PM to 33/1 in just two weeks

Remember Liz Truss called for the abolition of the monarchy at her party conference in 1994. https://t.co/TSn1RJp4Hz — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 18, 2020

One cabinet figure who is getting a lot of attention today is Liz Truss, the International trade Secretary, following a speech she gave setting out her thoughts on elements in modern politics and where the Tories are different.

This comes after a successful period for her in negotiating trade deals which will be so important for the UK after Brexit is fully implemented.

Two weeks ago I reported here that Truss was once again topping the leader satisfaction ratings for members of the cabinet in the Conservative Home monthly survey. At the time I suggested that she might be a good bet at 100/1 for next PM.

Well other people have thought so too and today she’s moved in sharply and the best you get is about 33/1.

Truss, the comprehensive school educated and former president of the Oxford University Liberal Democrats, has progressed remarkably well since joining the Tories picking up a safe seat and climbing up the ministerial ranks.

Compared with just about everybody else within the cabinet she does appear to be confident and capable. Contrast her with the Education secretary Gavin Williamson who came bottom of that Conservative Home survey with negative ratings. Almost every time he opens his mouth he is an embarrassment to his party.

Mike Smithson