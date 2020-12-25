The annual StJohn PB Christmas Crossword (est 2007)

Across

1 Scandal of former Labour minister caught eating a roll (10)

6 Cut government without delay (4)

9 An election is awfully near. Stick around (7)

10 Ban traffic light signals after relocating A+E (7)

12 Reportedly a US statesman’s political tactic (10)

13 Large government tender (3)

15 Ignoring revolution, Pinochet is respected? (6)

16 Rabble-rousing party excited by end of rally (8)

18 Important Russian note Kim Philby initially sent (8)

20 Vision of Labour grandee (6)

23 Society restricted by this person’s belief (3)

24 PM’s trouble gets serious after work, it’s noted (5,5)

26 Originally meant as a socially distanced greeting (7)

27 An MP’s title in the case of Tony Blair for instance (7)

28 Found over in Wuhan originally (4)

29 Trader can deposit nothing before noon (4,6)

Down

1 Short time on horse for half cut Tory (4)

2 Massacre of relative activist (7)

3 Number 11 resident wins my backing then nods off (6,7)

4 New leader in telephone poll (6)

5 Pleasure is securing European agreements (8)

7 Where G20 summit was closed to supporting Reagan (7)

8 Red top supports broadcaster after initial run (10)

11 End of controversial Test and Trace left bars confused (7,6)

14 A magic grandpa regularly upset over direction of activist (10)

17 Papers reflected over state of Prime Minister (8)

19 Call university up regarding former annual award (4,3)

21 Right wingers once revolted over data provider (7)

22 Support arresting a Republican President (6)

25 Veep nominee contested election crushing Yankee (4)

#######

Thanks once again to StJohn

Mike Smithson