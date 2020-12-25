Trump’s Christmas actions come under the most furious attack from CNN’s Chris Cuomo

Deferring pay for the military, pausing emergency COVID help and a record number of pardons for criminal who helped him

The final month of the beaten incumbent US President’s looks set to be how he’ll be remembered. With so many millions of Americans being affected this could have an impact if he does decide to run at WH2024. It could also undermine the Republicans in the the critical Georgia runoffs on January 5th.

The fury of Cuomo is quite extraordinary but quite understandable given the tens of millions who are going to find life a bigger struggle.

Trump is just showing what a petty small minded man that actually is.

Mike Smithson