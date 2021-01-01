Happy New Year and a big thank you

On March 23rd eleven weeks away PB will be celebrating its 17th birthday making the site just about the longest lasting UK political blog.

On this day at the start of the new year I’d like to acknowledge all those who have made PB the site that it is. To Robert my son whose idea it was in the first place and who continues to manage PB’s technical side; to TSE for all the support he has given me and continuing in the deputy role, and to David Herdson, Alastair Meeks and CycleFree who regularly give us their often unique insights in their posts. On top of that there is a growing group of less frequent post writers.

Then there are the thousand or more who regularly contribute to our discussion forums which continues to be a place where people right across the spectrum of political beliefs feel comfortable making a contribution.

On top there are the tens of thousands who regularly visit PB without posting comments. Yesterday we launched an appeal to help keep the site going and allow us to be ad-free and what is quite remarkable is that many of the donors are people I don’t know.

Thanks to everybody and keep safe.

Mike Smithson





