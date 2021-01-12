Let’s stop this faux outrage over Boris being seen cycling 7 miles from Downing Street

For a man in his early 50s that is well within his “local area”

There’s been a lot of fuss over the past 24 hours over the PM being spotted cycling near the Olympic park which is about seven miles from Downing Street. LAB MPs and those opposed to him have accused Johnson of following a “Do as I say not as I do” approach to the lockdown restrictions.

As PB regulars might have deduced I am no fan of Johnson but to attack him for cycling that far from base is off the mark. For he could easily have gone out and back within an hour which was at one stage during the pandemic was the time people were allowed to allocate for exercise.

What non-cyclists don’t appreciate is how far you can go on a bike if your technique is right, you are reasonably fit and have a decent machine.

I’ve written before how I got the cycling bug in my early 30s and have been going out almost daily ever since. Boris’s commitment to cycling is to be commended so can we stop the faux outrage.

Mike Smithson