McConnell’s impeachment move means Trump looks set to serve a full term and there’ll be no President Pence

The Smarkets Exchange trend chart above reflects the end of the Trump era and the little betting spurt that he might be forced out early. This has effectively come to an end following the overnight events in Washington DC where the House has voted to impeach Trump again but Mitch McConnell has stated that there’ll be no pre-January 20th move for the Senate to come to its decision.

So the controversial President who has lost every major election he has fought since 2016 is on the way out now and has just 6 days left. No doubt these are not going to pass by peacefully.

Trump appears to be spending his final days falling out with key allies. We saw what happened with Pence last week and now it is being reported that there’s a split with Rudi Giuliani with Trump ordering that Rudi’s invoices be not paid.

But one thing we have learned during his controversial term is that you cannot rule anything out even at this latest stage. This is how the Washington Post is describing the mood in the White House at the moment.

When Donald Trump on Wednesday became the first president ever impeached twice, he did so as a leader increasingly isolated, sullen and vengeful..With less than seven days remaining in his presidency, Trump’s inner circle is shrinking, offices in his White House are emptying, and the president is lashing out at some of those who remain. He is angry that his allies have not mounted a more forceful defense of his incitement of the mob that stormed the Capitol last week.

The problem is that his “The Election was a fraud strategy” simply did not have any foundation and even his most loyal backers found it hard supporting it.

Mike Smithson