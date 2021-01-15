The legal effort by the Dominion voting machine firm is starting to have a big impact

Statement from Dominion: "Platforms like American Thinker have helped amplify malicious lies about Dominion. … We are continuing to take steps to restore both our good name and the public's faith in elections by holding those responsible to account." pic.twitter.com/YwYH1GIBNm — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 15, 2021

Could Trump have to do something similar?

The big lie of the post WH2020 US political world has been that repeated endlessly by Trump about voting fraud and how the Dominion voting machines were set up.

Much of the Trump supporting media has gone along with this though the incumbent’s efforts in the courts have all flopped.

Now as we get to just five days before Trump departs those who have been on the wrong side of legal action by Dominion are having to re-think their strategy. Judging by the above Tweets the publisher of the American Thinker looks mighty worried to have produced an apology like this.

I assume that Trump will also be facing such a threat and I wonder how he’ll cope when he’s the ex-President.

Mike Smithson