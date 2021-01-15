The storming of the Capitol building in DC – US polling reaction The storming of the Capitol building in DC – US polling reaction 15/1/2021 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment Even as they widely condemn the violence at the Capitol, Americans say there could be more in the days to come; for most Americans, what happened last week is described as insurrection and an attempt to overthrow the government (CBS News) Details: https://t.co/A3FW1sxWZA pic.twitter.com/pVVIH0teZl— OpinionToday.com (@OpinionToday) January 13, 2021 Majority approves of Twitter deactivating Trump's account (CBS News) https://t.co/9W2HQ4PjF4 pic.twitter.com/ghhS1dE2Df— OpinionToday.com (@OpinionToday) January 14, 2021 OPINION TODAYMajority back impeachment and are concerned about more D.C. violence … GOP voters choose Trump — again … Who Are Trump’s Most Ardent Supporters? … The connection between political victimhood and White support for Trump … & much more: https://t.co/05dKtipCfU pic.twitter.com/oYSZf4Bcdx— OpinionToday.com (@OpinionToday) January 14, 2021 Reuters/Ipsos: President Trump's approval rating drops to 34% (Chris Jackson @ipsosus) Details: https://t.co/UGpLPCp2Yl pic.twitter.com/NztY25ThrT— OpinionToday.com (@OpinionToday) January 14, 2021 Mike Smithson