Where will Trump be on Midday of inauguration day?

Who would have thought Donald Trump, a man in his 70s, could maintain an election for over two months but even Trump has now bowed to the inevitable and realised not even inciting an insurrection will stop Joe Biden becoming President on Wednesday.

The sore loser that Trump is means he has already said he won’t be attending Biden’s inauguration and the reports are that on the morning of the inauguration Trump will head to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida so that explains why Paddy Power are offering 1/10 on Trump being in Florida at the time of Biden’s inauguration.

Given the time constraints of this bet I’m not sure there’s any point in backing any option outside of the contiguous United States. But if you fancy a 10% return in three days this might be the market for you.

TSE