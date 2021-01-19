Those betting that the Senate will vote to convict Trump should probably take heart from McConnell

.@senatemajldr on the U.S. Capitol Attack: "The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people." pic.twitter.com/QIeviyHkl3 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 19, 2021

I’ve got £100 on at 3.65 on Betfair that the Senate will vote to convict Trump when it gets round to considering the decision of the House on impeachment and could cash out at a small profit.

There’s a general view that Mitch McConnell will be hugely important in influencing the votes of his fellow GOP senators.

Tomorrow morning while Trump will be at the air base for a ceremony on his departure McConnell will be with Biden and other leading figures from both sides at a service in DC’s Roman Catholic cathedral.

His comments and hour or so ago to the Senate, see the Tweet above, could indicate he could cast his vote against the man who then will be the former President. I’m still not certain he will but I’m staying in there.

Mike Smithson