On Betfair the odds on Trump being convicted drop below 20%

Several developments on the Trump impeachment move which has already been backed by the House. This of course is the biggest current political betting market where the move has been further to Trump not being convicted by the necessary two thirds majority of Senators present when it comes to the vote.

The GOP Senate leader, who has been highly critical of the ex-President, Mitch McConnell, is trying to put the timing of the hearing back to February which it is said would give impeachment managers and Trump’s defence team longer to prepare.

Meanwhile there’s a long-shot bid to dismiss the impeachment trial of Trump before it even begins arguing that putting an ex-president on trial is unconstitutional. Trump himself has now has hired Butch Bowers, a longtime GOP attorney with experience in election law, to represent him

I’ve been trying to read what McConnell is up to. Will delay help Trump or make it worse? My guess is that waiting a few weeks will give the party leadership more time to assess how much influence Trump still has over his party. Senators are not going to stick their necks out to vote to convict if they think it will hinder there career.

On Betfair the convict price has now dropped below 20%.

Mike Smithson