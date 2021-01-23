My 250/1 longshot for WH2024 showing a flair for publicity that could take him a long way

Today, as I was sworn in, I held in my jacket pocket copies of the ships’ manifests recorded at Ellis Island when my Great Grandfather Israel arrived in 1911 and my Great Grandmother Annie arrived in 1913.



A century later, their great grandson was elected to the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/cjTNMMfYwP — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) January 21, 2021

On the weekend after the presidential election in November I took a bet at 250/1 with Ladbrokes that Jon Ossoff would win the 2024 the next White House race. This was a wild longshot based on the impressions I had got of him during his campaign for the Senate seat in Georgia. It will be recalled that he had got close enough in November for it to be run off in January which turned out to be a gain for his party.

As a result of winning both Georgia run-offs it is now 50-50 in the Senate with VP, Kamala Harris, having the casting vote

What struck me about Ossoff then which has been reinforced ever since has been strong performances on TV. He looks and sound very impressive indeed and has built up a fair amount of public recognition.

His Tweet above sends out powerful messages that should resonate in a country that has been created by immigration.

Everything about WH2024 depends on whether Biden decides to go for a second term. If he doesn’t then I can see the primary being between Harris, Buttigieg and Ossoff.

He’s worth a punt at long odds.

Mike Smithson