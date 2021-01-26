The first Senate impeachment vote splits 55-45 suggesting that the required two thirds majority unlikely

Just five GOP Senators joined Democrats in voting to go forward with the impeachment trial against Trump for his role stirring up a mob that attacked the Capitol.

The vote was on a move to stop the process taking place at all and gives a good indication of the likely outcome when the final vote is put in a fortnight’s time.

A problem for Republican senators is that this vote might make them popular with the MAGA faction in the party’s support base but that is never going to be enough.

The betting has moved accordingly.

Mike Smithson