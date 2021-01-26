The polling that shows that Boris is NOT the right UK leader to protect the union

Sturgeon has an astonishing net Ipsos MORI satisfaction lead over him of 107%

The above polling chart is from Ipsos MORI’s last all Scotland poll which admittedly took place in October. I doubt very much whether the figures have changed much since and hopefully we’ll see its next all Scotland poll in February.

We all remember Boris Johnson’s victorious night in December 2019 when he won a substantial Commons majority. That would have been even better for the party if the Scottish Tories had not performed disastrously.

They went into that election holding 13 of Scotland’s 59 seats and ended up with just six of them – a feature of the election that was overshadowed by the overall UK changes.

I always recall Theresa May’s first act and she became CON leader and PM in 2016. She flew to Edinburgh for a highly publicised face-to-face meeting with Nicola Sturgeon and I’m sure that helped the Tories there in the 2017 general election.

Johnson is perceived very differently and it might be much harder for him to rebuff moves for another IndyRef as Alastair Meeks highlighted in the previous.

Currently the betting markets make it a greater than 50% chance that the next IndyRef will see a victory for separation.

Mike Smithson