YouGov poll restricted to England has Remain with a 10% lead if the 2016 Brexit referendum was held now

But if there was a referendum on re-joining “Against” is just ahead

YouGov has released details of its England only weekend poll for the Sunday Times and the panel above shows some interesting findings.

The top two might seem contradictory but I think it just highlights that people are very reluctant about change.

It is not often we see an England only survey and the overall impression of the set of numbers above is that the English are mostly opposed to moves that would change the status of any part of the UK.

Mike Smithson