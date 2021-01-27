A glimmer of hope?

7.64 million doses have been administered as of 26 Jan. This includes 7.16 million first and 474,156 second doses



By Nation



England: 6.67M (FD:6.22M) (SD:444K)

Wales: 312.9K (FD:312.3K) (SD:639)

Scotland: 468.7K (FD:462.1K) (SD:6,596)

NI: 191.1K (FD:168.1K) (SD:22.91K) pic.twitter.com/fZY3hnZiia — Ganesh Ranganathan (@ganeshran) January 27, 2021

As 74 year old with a range of conditions I feel a lot happier this afternoon after getting an appointment for my first jab at the weekend.

What could be potentially problematic for ministers is how the roll out seems to vary depending on where you live. It would be good to see some data splits on the vaccine totals based on more specific local data beyond just the national regions.

Overall though the trend is positive and hopefully the government will achieve its initial objective of reaching those in the top four categories by mid-February.

Mike Smithson