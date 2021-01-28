The vaccine wars shouldn’t surprise us given how COVID has blighted life around the world

The increasingly bitter political wrangling going on about vaccines reminds me of the plot in what’s regarded as the greatest movie ever made “The Third Man”. This it will be recalled was based on the Graham Green novel and was set in post-war Vienna. It was about the murder of a racketeer who was exploiting the shortage of penicillin supplies of which could lead to people living rather than dying.

Given that the prospect of being vaccinated could ensure that large numbers of people won’t contract COVID is it any wonder that there is a huge global demand which is not being met? For whether you are affected or not could be dependent on how successful your government is at getting supplies something that political leaders are only too aware.

It is the one thing available at the moment that has the prospect of leading to the spread of the virus being impeded and the possibility of some return to normality.

The prospect of a vaccine be able to stop it happening is so enticing that political leaders will go to any lengths to ensure that their home markets are supplied. Their future electoral prospects could be dependent on it

Boris Johnson’s big gamble from last summer looks as though it is paying off big time which is a great counter balance to the appalling death figures at the moment. It is also helpful given the criticism he’s been under for the delays in taking action last March.

Mike Smithson