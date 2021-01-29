In spite of the latest EU dealings those who think Brexit was wrong still have clear 8% lead with YouGov

Even though the UK is now fully out of the EU there’s been almost no movement in YouGov’s Brexit tracker which has been asked at least twice a month since 2016.

The latest figures are in the chart above and as can be seen those saying Brexit was right still trail those saying it was wrong by 8%.

Until the row over the AZC vaccine the UK’s exit at the start of this month has been totally overshadowed by COVID although we are now seeing a steady stream of reports of the huge problems for importers and exporters that the new arrangements entail.

Mike Smithson