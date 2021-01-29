More people will die if ministers respond to populist campaigns like this

The Ipsos poll on which this is based

The issue here who is going to be next in the vaccination queue once categories 1-4 have been completed which should be by the middle of February. The current plan is to go to group five which is people in their 60s NOT teachers or other groups for which the media can whip up special pleading.

The priority order has been based on ensuring that most vulnerable get their jabs first. Yet as the Ipsos poll shows the public rate four other special interest group to have have better case to be next in line rather than those in their late 60s.

This is clearly nonsense but no doubt we will get much more of this as the vaccine roll out continues.

If the overall objective is to cut COVID deaths then then the current priority list should be followed not the Daily Mirror or Ipsos polling

Interestingly the Ipsos poll found younger Britons are more likely to prioritise based on age. Those aged 60-69 should be next to be vaccinated according to 34% among 18-34-year olds, making them the second highest priority group according to Gen-Zs and Millennials. Compared to their elders, those aged 18-34 are also more likely to want to prioritise 50-59-year olds and 18-49-year olds in the vaccination process.

Mike Smithson