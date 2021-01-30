The numbers continue to look more positive and I joined the growing band of the vaccinated

The rolling average of Deaths with 28 day cut off falls by 13.57 (1.09%) to 1228.14



1725 deaths reported today compared to 1820 last Wednesday



Spring Peak

New deaths: 1224 (21 Apr)

Rolling Avg: 942.43 (13 Apr)



Winter Peak

New deaths: 1820 (20 Jan)

