The numbers continue to look more positive and I joined the growing band of the vaccinated The numbers continue to look more positive and I joined the growing band of the vaccinated 30/1/2021 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment The rolling average of Deaths with 28 day cut off falls by 13.57 (1.09%) to 1228.141725 deaths reported today compared to 1820 last WednesdaySpring PeakNew deaths: 1224 (21 Apr)Rolling Avg: 942.43 (13 Apr)Winter PeakNew deaths: 1820 (20 Jan)Rolling Avg: 1248.43 (23 Jan) pic.twitter.com/gYrgvkTk80— Ganesh Ranganathan (@ganeshran) January 27, 2021 I got vaccinated this afternoon – just about the most positive thing that's happened to me in months pic.twitter.com/xpFmIahqKb— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 30, 2021