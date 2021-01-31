LADBROKES tighten the odds on Sturgeon NOT being the First Minister by the end of the year

New revelations on the Salmond exit add to her problems

The controversial events over Alec Salmond departure from the party continue to pose problems for Sturgeon. The Telegraph is reporting that SNP ministers got legal advice from a top QC ‘ that it would lose the Alex Salmond judicial review which it proceeded with.

This and other issues are impacting on the betting. Having been a 9/4 shot earlier this morning that Sturgeon would not to survive the year Ladbrokes have since trimmed odds to just 2/1 on her being replaced before the year is out.

As things stand it’s Angus Robertson who heads the betting to be the next First Minister at 4/1, ahead of Joanna Cherry and Kate Forbes (both 6/1)



Clearly it is looking increasingly possible Nicola Sturgeon won’t be the Scottish First Minister by the time the year is over though I am not tempted by the bet. She’s hugely resilient and a great survivor.

Mike Smithson