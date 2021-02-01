Total UK vaccinations heading for 10m

#COVID19 VACCINE UPDATE: Daily figures on the number of people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine in the UK.



As of 1 February, 9,296,367 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.



Visit the @PHE_uk dashboard for more info:

— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) February 1, 2021

But it will take a few weeks before this shows in the daily infections/deaths totals

However you look at it the scale of the UK vaccination programme over such a short period has been quite amazing. As well as getting supplies of the vaccines there has been all the effort to set up vaccination centres and staff them and getting priority groups through the doors all in a few weeks.

In most places in England those in the fourth level, aged 70-75, are now going through the system and the government target of them being processed by mid-February appears to be on target.

The next big political decision is whether group 5, those in their 60s come next or whether special groups like teachers will be offered an early appointment.

It is going to take some time before the impact of what’s happened so far is seen in the daily infection data for you have to allow for two or three weeks after the jab for it to have an impact.

Tim Harford in the FT has a good piece on the timings and why the end of February could see big moves:

by the end of February, vaccination should reduce deaths by two-thirds; by the end of March, they should be reduced by about 85 per cent, relative to a no-vaccine scenario.

Let us hope that this is right.

Mike Smithson