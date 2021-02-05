New US poll finds that if Trump decides to set up a new party 64% of Republicans would back it

Scary Stat of the Day:



In a new @thehill poll 64% of registered Republicans say they would be likely to join a new political party started by Donald Trump.https://t.co/hS4qiTPWpb pic.twitter.com/CAoMdtBgTV — John Anzalone (@JohnAnzo) February 5, 2021

Even though he lost his party the White House last November and faces the coming impeachment trial before the Senate a new Hill-Harris finds strong backing for Trump amongst registered Republicans. The split is in the chart above.

Amongst independents 28% would back it was would 15% of Democrats

Last month, it was reported that Trump had floated the idea of starting a new political party but as yet no concrete plan has emerged.

Dritan Nesho, CEO and chief pollster at HarrisX commented:

These numbers show that despite the Capitol riots Trump remains a political force to be reckoned with. He benefits from a diverse base of support making up over a third of voters, voters who are attracted to him on a number of issues that are yet to be properly addressed by, and co-opted by, Democratic and Republican elites. If Trump were to split from the GOP and create his own party, polling suggests he might well create the second largest political party in the country, knocking the GOP down to third place,”

Is this going to happen? That is hard to project but it does show what a huge political force that Trump is. It will make sobering reading for Republican senators ahead of the impeachment trial.

From Biden’s perspective what could be better – the Republicans splitting.

Mike Smithson