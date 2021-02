The video played at the start of the Senate Impeachment hearing

Here's the video Raskin played at the beginning of the trial. It's worth watching again, in full. pic.twitter.com/hiYl8nBwn6 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 9, 2021

This is powerful stuff and my guess it is more aimed at the country as a whole rather than the 100 senators who will decide Trump’s fate.

Meanwhile on Betfair Trump is the favourite for the WH2024 nomination.

Mike Smithson