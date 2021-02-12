Polling in 15 of the world’s leading countries finds Brits at the top of the league on wanting to be vaccinated

Source Ipsos

Of all 15 countries surveyed by Ipsos, the United Kingdom shows the highest level of vaccination intent: Nine in ten British adults (89%) who say they have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 agree they would get a vaccine if it were available.

Among the other countries, intent to take a COVID-19 vaccine is:

Very high in Brazil (88%), China (85%), Mexico (85%), Italy (80%), Spain (80%), Canada (79%), and South Korea (78%);

Fairly high in Australia (73%), the United States (71%), and Germany (68%);

Middling in Japan (64%), South Africa (61%), and France (57%); and,

Low in Russia (42%).

The percentage of those who strongly agree they will get vaccinated has increased in every one of the 15 countries since a similar survey was conducted December 17-20, 2020. At the time, many of the countries in the study had not yet approved a vaccine.

I think the UK figure has been helped by the speed at which those in vulnerable groups got their jabs and the generally positive manner in which the media has been covering it. This has all been portrayed as a good news story and the main negatives are from people in the early target groups in areas where for whatever reason they have yet to be offered a jab.

Having experienced this myself I’ve been very impressed by the whole UK process.

Mike Smithson