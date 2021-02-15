Biden doing 18% better in approval terms than Trump was getting at the start of his presidency

Biden is enjoying just about the best honeymoon in ratings terms compared with any other of the Presidents in the last 28 years. The figures are from the CNBC All-America Economic Survey and the comarative numbers are in the panel above.

These show the opening ratings from the pollster and the best number that each of the five achieved. On the latter measure George W Bush’s astonishing 85% came in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York when the nation came very much together.

The new President has, of course, made dealing with the COVID crisis his most important issue in office and it is clear that the health and economic plans he has put forward are resonating. There’s is also a sense of many, though not all, coming together in the wake of the January 6th insurrection attempt.

One issue from the poll that could be worrying is that a third of those sampled said they won’t take the vaccine. That, of course, is very different from what we are seeing in the UK.

In the betting for WH2024 Biden is second favourite behind his VP Kamala Harris but ahead of Trump.

Mike Smithson