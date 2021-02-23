In the London Mayoralty betting the Brian Rose collapse continues

Punters finally abandoning the unlikely independent

The chart is from Smarkets and shows the deteriorating fortunes of the big surprise in the betting for May’s London Mayoral election – Brian Rose.

At one stage when the betting was far less liquid he edged up to a 15% chance. As can be seen that is all over and the market is getting a tad too big for even the most loyal Rose supporter to keep the odds up.

In this election, postponed from last May, the Labour incumbent. Sadiq Khan, will be endeavouring to hold on in a part of the UK which has traditionally been strong for Labour.

I know many PBers have laid Rose at what now seem very attractive odds.

Mike Smithson