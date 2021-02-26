The polling finds Brits top the world rankings when it comes to willingness to be vaccinated

I find the above polling quite extraordinary and hadn’t fully appreciated how attitudes to COVID vaccination vary so much between nations.

The table above is from a Tweet by the Times and shows attitude to vaccinations in a range of countries where polling has been carried out.

Maybe the British view has been shaped by the fact that COVID has hit the nation very hard and in per ca-pita the nation has been one with very high rates of morality. Yet the same trend is not seen in the US which has just seen its death toll top 500k.

Another factor has surely been the willingness of the government to risk spending billions on building up vaccine capacity and getting big orders in first. This looks like a gamble that has paid off.

I had my jab a month ago and found that people were congratulating me in the same way they do when you become a grandparent.

Mike Smithson