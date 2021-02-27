Trump might have his base but for most Americans he’s electorally toxic

The above poll finding from the well-regarded Pew Research sets out simply the challenge Republican leaders have as they meet for their annual gathering CPAC gathering in Orlando this weekend.

For tomorrow Donald Trump will be the main speaker and he has already made it clear that he will use the power of his base to make himself the de facto leader. This is Trump’s party and he wants to ensure that those loyal to him will get selected for the midterm elections in November next year when the Biden government could be struggling.

Only problem is that Trump has proved himself to be a loser. At the 2018 midterms the Democrats won back the house which was followed by the loss of the presidency and the Senate two years later.

Normally incoming administrations have a tough time at the first midterm elections. Could that be different this time?

Mike Smithson