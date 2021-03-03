And so to Sunak’s budget starting with an announcement that parts of the Treasury are moving to Darlington And so to Sunak’s budget starting with an announcement that parts of the Treasury are moving to Darlington 3/3/2021 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment ? SCOOP: The Treasury is going to Darlington. Rishi Sunak will announce in the Budget the northern town be home to the ministry’s first office outside of London.Officials fought hard for Leeds/Newcastle, but Sunak ultimately sided with red wall Tories.https://t.co/ICmHAjhheG— Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) March 3, 2021 Seriously weird shot https://t.co/gOp2b7DCto pic.twitter.com/FeQuqhZ4Xz— John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) March 3, 2021 Latest budget spread betting from @sportingindex How many times will Sunak say the following?https://t.co/98tcMp8x7r pic.twitter.com/bKGyezMDH1— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 3, 2021