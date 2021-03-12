US YouGov poll finds 36% of Americans saying the Royal Family is racist – just 19% say they aren’t US YouGov poll finds 36% of Americans saying the Royal Family is racist – just 19% say they aren’t 12/3/2021 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment And YouGov UK favourability ratings have Meghan, Harry and Charles the main losers The only other royal whose net favourability rating has been affected much by the Harry/Meghan interview is Prince Charles The Queen: +66 (+1) William: +60 (-5) Kate: +57 (n/c)Charles: +7 (-14)Camilla: -7 (-2)(Changes from 2nd Mar) https://t.co/JUZSctDufe pic.twitter.com/DQCDwgH7lK— YouGov (@YouGov) March 12, 2021