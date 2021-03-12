US YouGov poll finds 36% of Americans saying the Royal Family is racist – just 19% say they aren’t

The only other royal whose net favourability rating has been affected much by the Harry/Meghan interview is Prince Charles



The Queen: +66 (+1)

William: +60 (-5)

Kate: +57 (n/c)

Charles: +7 (-14)

Camilla: -7 (-2)



(Changes from 2nd Mar)