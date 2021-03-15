Aside from his vaccine approval and voting bounce the weekend’s other Johnson-Starmer ratings look troubling for the PM

As well as the widely publicised approval and voting numbers in the Opinium poll at the weekend was the above range of questions on how Johnson and Starmer are perceived over a range of different areas.

in order to show a comparison in a simplified manner I have taken the net ratings for each of them and then worked out the difference. So on whether the two are decisive or not I have taken the net figure for Johnson, minus 9% and combined it with Starmer’s plus 12% to give an overall gap for the PM of 21%.

As can be seen in the chart on all the two of the areas the PM trails the LAB leader. The two questions where Johnson is head “able to get things done” and “Standing up for Britain abroad clearly favour the incumbent .

The four measures at the top of the table look particularly worrying for Downing Street.

Mike Smithson