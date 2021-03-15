New polling has voters narrowly opposed to the Clapham vigil but significantly more supporting than other protests

The fact they are split on the Sarah Everard vigil shows many Britons are making an exception for the event. The majority of Britons (59%) say protests, vigils and marches should not be allowed during the pandemichttps://t.co/8JOUtSZyOf pic.twitter.com/3zYzd8Kg9c — YouGov (@YouGov) March 15, 2021

As ever YouGov is quick off the mark and has just published the above polling on the public’s reaction to the events last night in Clapham.

Inevitably there is a gender divide but the striking feature is the contrast with attitudes to other protests – clearly last night struck a chord with women. So whereas the female part of the sample split 42-39 in supporting the action going ahead on the general issue of protest during the pandemic they are opposed by 59% to 26%.

Inevitably there was a Brexit divide. Remainers backed the action by 49% to 28% while leavers opposed by 54% to 32%.

